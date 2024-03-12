Coshocton campus of COTC looking to boost enrollment, find alternative use of space

COSHOCTON − Administrators of Central Ohio Technical College admit they don't have enough students to fill its Coshocton campus and that has to change soon.

While the technical college's branches in Newark and Pataskala have bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic enrollment lows, Coshocton is still lagging behind. The Mount Vernon campus also remains down, but is still ahead of Coshocton.

During a recent state of the college address, President John Berry said it's a space that deserves to be used by the community.

"We're talking a percentage-wise that is not sustainable and that's a significant area of concern for us," Berry said of students in the building.

He talked about what they're doing to right the ship while soliciting suggestions and help to push the institution and its programming from local stakeholders at the town hall.

Primary questions addressed were what strategies can be implemented to address enrollment and make the campus more attractive to potential students, and in what ways can COTC optimize use of the facility, including partnering with outside entities to share the space and costs.

President John Berry of Central Ohio Technical College addressed about 45 local stakeholders at a recent state of the college address on the Coshocton Campus. A prime topic of discussion was how to up enrollment in Coshocton and how they could use the 45,000 square-feet Montgomery Hall better in the community.

Coshocton Campus by the numbers

The Coshocton Campus had 187 enrolled students as the pandemic hit. Today, it has 65. Of the other extended campuses, Mount Vernon has 98 and Pataskala has 348.

Coshocton also generates the lowest credit hours at just 2.1% of the total pie. Course counts are at 43, down from 93 in 2019, and average class size is at 5.79, down from 8.41 in 2019.

However, there are more Coshocton County students in the COTC network with 160 taking courses online, 65 attending classes at another campus and 52 dual enrolled high school students.

The average student age is 27 with more than 80% female. Berry said that means there are a lot of young mothers enrolled and offering childcare services was a possibility floated at the meeting to bring in more students and use some of the building.

The Newark Campus offered childcare at one point, but Berry admitted it was expensive and restricted in children having to be enrolled all day everyday. Only a quarter using it were students, with another quarter being staff and half being folks in the general community. COTC does have an early childhood education program and that could be folded in, Berry said.

"Childcare is a universal obstacle to college students," Berry said. "What students say is 'I need that window of opportunity when I need it. If I'm going to be on your campus for three hours I want to be able to bring my child or two and have a place I feel comfortable with where I can leave them and have interaction and then take them home and pay on an hourly basis.'"

Dual enrollment, high school students participating in College Credit Plus, is at 16.9%. Getting into the local public schools more and at a younger ages was also suggested. Berry does find simply knowing how to navigate college and what it can do for you as a barrier. He was the first generation of his family to go to college and admitted just getting started for him was a daunting task.

Coupled with that, it was suggested COTC could do a better job of telling its story and the success stories of its students to the general public.

"That's an easy process for us to engage in, it just needs to be systemized. We need to find individuals, connect with them and have them agree to have their story told," Berry said.

Other building uses

COTC has had conversations with the Coshocton Port Authority about how Montgomery Hall in Roscoe Village could be used better. This includes the college existing on one or two floors and renting out the rest of the space. Even going back to the building's roots as a hotel could be possible too. Montgomery Hall is one of the nicest and largest buildings COTC has at 45,000 square-feet.

"We won't leave the community. We'll just do kind of what we were doing before this facility. We will still find a home within Coshocton itself. We're not looking to leave, it just may not be physically here at this facility if its retrofitted into something else," Berry said. "We're not closed to anything."

The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce had an office in the building before moving downtown last year.

COTC also held talks with the Coshocton County Career Center, which involved moving administrative offices and two to three programs to Montgomery Hall. Superintendent Matt Colvin said it wasn't feasible for them at this time, but he does see COTC as a great partner and wants them in the career center more to engage with students.

"It was a great opportunity and we appreciated the reaching out," Colvin said of the offer to use Montgomery Hall. "When I said we wouldn't be doing it, it felt like a double edged sword, because I don't want to lose this place for our students who are utilizing it."

