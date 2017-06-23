Cosby Aides Defend Post-Sexual Assault Trial Tour: 'He Deserves the Opportunity to Speak'

Bill Cosby's closest aides are defending his decision to go on what has been called a victory tour.

Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson were with Cosby during his sexual assault trial, which ended in a mistrial June 17. Now, they confirm their client is planning a series of town hall events beginning in late July.

They told Inside Edition that Cosby “deserves the opportunity to speak again and to work again.”

His speaking engagements got off on the wrong foot after initial reports indicated the disgraced comic would be educating men about sexual assault during his talks.

"These town hall meetings are not about sexual assault," Benson said. "This is not a sexual assault tour. This is about restoring his legacy, speaking on injustices in certain communities and also having an open dialect with the community, should they ask about his case and him being open about his experiences with sexual assault."

Wyatt added: "We have people who have been accused of all kinds of things and just accusations and they are out here working. Mr. Cosby should be able to go out here and speak his truth and go on with his life."

Meanwhile, another Cosby juror is coming forward to say the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” right from the start.

The juror, an older gentleman who did not wish to be identified, told Pittsburgh station WTAE-TV that he believed Cosby and felt sympathetic to him.

“He has already spent 11 years of his career ruined by her testimony back in '05, and to bring it all up again, it has to have an effect on him,” he said.

The same juror slammed Andrea Constand, the victim accusing Cosby of sexual assault.

"Let’s face it — she went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "What the heck?"

“I don't doubt what she said happened," he told WTAE-TV. "But she asked for an apology and he gave her two apologies and she refused any other aid that he offered."

He said a retrial would be “a waste of money,” saying Cosby already paid his price and the court has settled.

