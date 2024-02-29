Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Corvette Outruns Helicopters In California Police Chase

A blue Chevrolet Corvette led authorities on a high-octane chase from the Inland Empire to the heart of downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night. The pursuit, which saw speeds surpassing 140 mph, showcased the driver's reckless disregard for public safety and the law.

The chase began in Pomona, quickly escalating as the driver fled into San Bernardino County, only to double back to Los Angeles County, weaving through traffic at breakneck speeds. AIR7 HD captured the nail-biting moments as the suspect navigated the 210 and 605 freeways in the San Gabriel Valley area, pushing the Corvette to its limits.

Eyewitnesses and law enforcement watched in disbelief as the vehicle darted across lanes on the 10 Freeway near University Park, narrowly avoiding collisions by driving over gore points and swerving around other cars. The audacity of the maneuvers left many onlookers fearing for the safety of innocent bystanders.

As the chase continued onto the streets of downtown L.A., the suspect's driving became increasingly erratic, making the pursuit even more dangerous. Despite the high risk, authorities persisted in their chase, determined to bring the fugitive to justice. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Corvette driver managed to elude capture, disappearing into the night and leaving law enforcement grappling with the aftermath of the pursuit.

The initial cause for the chase, as reported by authorities, was a vehicle code violation, with the Corvette lacking proper license plates. This detail, however, paled in comparison to the gravity of the situation that unfolded on the streets of Los Angeles.

