Cortez Road construction projects: Here is what you need to know

Cortez Road will look a little different upon completion of planned corridor improvements that include a replacement for the Cortez Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a community input meeting on Thursday for an intersection safety improvement project on Cortez Road and Royal Palm Drive.

Meanwhile, two other efforts that could significantly transform the corridor are underway: The design for a Cortez Bridge replacement that could break ground as early as late 2025 and an action plan aimed at creating a cohesive vision for the rest of the Cortez Road corridor.

More from FDOT: A new interstate exit is being built at I-75 and U.S. 301 in Ellenton; what to expect

Also: DeSantis: Florida bridges to glow red, white and blue, not rainbow, during pride month

Improvements slated for Cortez Road and Royal Palm Drive intersection

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a workshop on Thursday to solicit public input on a design concept for a project aimed at improving safety at the intersection of Cortez Road W. and Royal Palm Drive.

The project includes a new traffic signal at the Cortez Road intersection of Royal Palm that includes protected left turns, a signalized pedestrian crosswalk with a raised refuge island, and full turn lanes with raised traffic separators.

The workshop will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Church, located at 4000 75th Street W., Bradenton.

Cortez Bridge replacement project draws near

A concept rendering of a replacement Cortez Bridge.

The effort is not the only project slated for Cortez Road, plans to replace the Cortez Bridge to Anna Maria Island are also underway.

The existing bascule bridge was built in 1956 with a design intended for a 50-year lifespan and has had ongoing maintenance to keep it safe and operable. The finalized design for a 65-foot tall replacement bridge is expected in spring 2025, and construction could begin as early as late 2025. It will be built just north of the existing bridge.

That project includes the construction of a fixed-span bridge that will replace the existing drawbridge and changes to the roadway approaches to the bridge between Gulf Drive and 123rd Street West. The bridge features two 12-foot travel lanes, two 10-foot shoulders and two 10-foot sidewalks.

The bridge design was challenged in court, but a U.S. Magistrate Judge ruled in FDOT's favor in August 2022.

FDOT and stakeholders work to create a vision for Cortez Road corridor

FDOT, Manatee County and the Sarasota-Manatee MPO are creating a Cortez Road Corridor Vision and Action Plan to guide the evolution of the corridor.

More: What to know in Manatee: Cortez Road corridor study and Coquina Beach improvements

The action plan spans the length of Cortez Road from 121st Street Court W. to 301 Blvd. The first phase of the project identifies existing conditions and trends to develop a corridor context and vision, while the second phase identifies strategies to accomplish safety, accessibility, connectivity and land use goals for the corridor.

The effort kicked off last year and the corridor vision report is complete. FDOT is undertaking the initial stages of developing the action plan. The agency expects to hold a kick-off meeting with county staff in mid-July.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FDOT plans for Cortez Road improvements loom on the horizon