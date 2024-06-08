Corsicana ISD hosts active shooter training

Jun. 8—Senseless acts of violence can happen anywhere, at any time and today's law enforcement officers must be prepared with life-saving knowledge in the event these nightmare scenarios occur. The Corsicana ISD Police Department recently hosted active shooter training at no cost to area agencies at Bowie Elementary School to provide instruction that may help and protect students, themselves, and the community.

"After the last legislative session, all police officers in the state are required to take 16 hours of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) every two years," CISD PD Sgt. Todd Teetz said. "CISD is hosting this time as we have multiple ALERRT instructors but it's a collaborate effort where we can all pool our resources."

State, local, and school police agencies which participated included: Corsicana, Navarro College, Rice, Mildred, Frost, Blooming Grove, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Navarro County District Attorney's Office and Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Office.

The training is required for all police academy cadets, but even seasoned officers may benefit from recent research-based training based on recent responses to mass shootings.

"We have found some longtime officers have had to unlearn some of their past training and adapt to modern challenges," Teetz said. "The goal is to provide the best research-based active shooter response training in the nation."