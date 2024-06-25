Corry woman killed when struck by truck while walking along Route 6 in Union Township

UNION CITY — A Corry woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a truck while walking along Route 6 in Union Township, the Pennsylvania State Police reported.

The woman, identified by state police as Melissa A. Arnold, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:02 p.m. Monday following the accident, which was reported at 3:41 p.m. on Route 6 east of Mitchell Road, according to state police and the Erie County Coroner's Office.

According to state police in Corry, Arnold had parked her vehicle at the nearby Union City Reservoir and was walking west toward Union City. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 47-year-old Erie man was traveling along Route 6 and was negotiating an S-curve in the roadway when Arnold, who was reportedly using her cell phone, entered the travel lane of the roadway. The driver was unable to avoid Arnold and struck her, troopers reported.

The accident remained under investigation Tuesday.

Other recent fatal traffic accidents

The accident is one of several fatal traffic crashes that have occurred in the Erie region this month. Others include the death of 17-year-old Cadence Gannoe, of Fairview Township, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 79 in Millcreek Township on June 16; and the death of Douglas Wilson, 55, who died after he was struck by a van while attempting to walk across West 12th Street in Erie on June 13.

In Chautauqua County, sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Jamestown, New York, woman in a one-vehicle crash on Friday night. In Ashtabula County, the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal motorcycle accidents, one that killed a 34-year-old man operating a motorcycle on Friday night and one that killed a 33-year-old woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle early Saturday morning.

