Corry man dies in fire at multi-unit apartment house on Spring Street in the city Saturday

CORRY — Authorities on Monday continued their investigation into the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire in a Corry apartment house where a 65-year-old man was found dead.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook on Monday identified the man as Mark Perry.

Corry Fire Chief Jerred Hodak said firefighters found Perry inside a first-floor rear apartment at 219 Spring St. after crews were initially dispatched to the five-unit apartment house on Saturday at 2:06 p.m., according to Erie County 911.

According to Hodak, an upstairs tenant of the apartment house noticed fire and smoke and reported the fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, located Perry in his apartment and brought the fire under control, Hodak said. The fire was contained to the first-floor rear apartment, which received heat and smoke damage, and there was minor smoke damage in other areas of the building, he said.

Firefighters remained on the scene until shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Corry Fire Department official and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the cause of Saturday's fire, Hodak said.

Saturday's fire was the second death investigation in Erie County in two days.

The Millcreek Township Police Department was called on Friday afternoon to investigate a one-vehicle crash that occurred in the 5400 block of Swanville Road near West Ridge Road. According to police, the vehicle was traveling east on Swanville Road at about 3 p.m. Friday when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The male driver of the vehicle, identified by Cook on Monday as 32-year-old Nicholas Sanko, was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, officials reported. Sanko's death was ruled as accidental, Cook said.

