Corry man charged with homicide, homicide of unborn child in death of pregnant Amish woman

SPARTANSBURG ― The five-day investigation into the death of a pregnant Amish woman in Crawford County has ended with the arrest of a Corry man on charges that he killed her and her unborn child after breaking into her home Monday.

The suspect, Shawn C. Cranston, 52, was charged Saturday in the death of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. He is charged with homicide, homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass.

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Corry man in the death of a 23-year-old Amish woman in Sparta Township, Crawford County, on Monday.

Titusville District Judge Amy Nicols arraigned Cranston at 4:24 a.m. Saturday and ordered him held without bond at the Crawford County Correctional Facility because he is charged with homicide, according to court records.

Nichols scheduled Cranston's preliminary hearing for March 15.

Byler was found dead Monday afternoon at her residence in the 21800 block of Fish Flats Road, west of Route 89, in Sparta Township, Crawford County. Her husband and a friend returned to the residence and found Byler lying on her back in the living room and called 911, according to case documents.

Bylerhad wounds to her neck and head, according to investigators. Two toddler-age children were also inside the home were not injured, state police said.

