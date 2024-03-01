Corrie star reflects on missing out on scenes with real-life brother

Coronation Street actor Matt Milburn has reflected on not getting to share the screen with his brother Greg Wood.

Up until 2019, Wood portrayed Rick Neelan in the ITV soap before his character was murdered by Gary Windass, while Milburn can be currently seen playing Tracy McDonald's bit on the side and former footballer Tommy Orpington.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, the soap star admitted it's on his bucket list to one day appear opposite his real-life sibling.

"Our paths have just never crossed you know. We've both been in three major soaps and other projects, but we've never actually worked together," he lamented.

"So yes, it's a shame Rick is not still alive really. My brother told me about the Tommy Oprington calendar that was hanging up in Rick's office! So that was quite amusing. But yeah, I would have loved it is the answer."



For those wondering what the heck Milburn is going on about; as a neat Easter egg Rick had a calendar featuring Weatherfield County footballer Tommy up on his wall.

Further along, Milburn opened up on being inspired by Wood in his younger years.

"I had no massive force of ever getting into acting. I was going off to do sports journalism. I'd just been accepted to go to university when I was sort of in my late-teens for various college courses," he said.

"To cut a long story short, Greg was due to do an acting job. I'd seen him do many plays, saw him coming off the stage and the buzz and the adrenaline that he had. I thought, 'I want to try that' and I had sort of been in his ear about it.

"And then he put me forward for a job that he couldn't do because he just got another job. He didn't tell me, and so I did this acting job. I was terrible for two weeks, but it gave me that fire in my belly and for the first time in my life.

"I think at that point, it was actually 'this is what I want to do'. Then literally four weeks after that, I got an audition for Hollyoaks."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

