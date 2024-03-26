Corrie to update fans on Aggie Bailey as Ed delivers shock news

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street will provide an update on Aggie Bailey next week, as Ed returns from a visit to her with some shocking news.

Aggie is currently staying in Birmingham to care for a sick relative and has been away from Weatherfield while Ed has been battling with his gambling addiction, as well as the debts that he has mounted.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday, April 3, Michael shows Dee-Dee a final demand letter that has arrived in the post for their dad. Dee-Dee is shocked when she realises just how much money a debt-ridden Ed still owes.

When Ed returns home from visiting Aggie in Birmingham, he breaks the sad news to Michael that Aggie has given him his marching orders, and she won't be returning home.

Saddened Michael offers his dad a comforting hug, quickly sliding the final demand letter out of sight.

Will Michael and Dee-Dee really be able to protect Ed from the extent of his debts?

This latest development comes after Ed was tricked into an insurance scam by Damon Hay earlier this year, following the devastating fire at the builders' yard.

When Damon advised Ed to submit an inflated insurance claim in order to make a profit from the fire, Ed refused – but Damon soon got involved in producing the fraudulent claim anyway.

Actor Trevor Michael Georges, who plays Ed, has previously spoken about how much Ed's gambling has devastated his family in the past, saying that their move to Weatherfield was sparked by "Ed bringing his whole family into crisis".

"I don't think that guilt will ever leave him," he added.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

