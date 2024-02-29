Correll sentenced to 5 years in prison

Feb. 29—Former Somerset Police Captain Michael Correll received a five-year prison sentence on Thursday, ending a case in which the law enforcement officer was charged with 22 counts.

Correll, 45, pleaded guilty to those counts in January. They included: third-degree Burglary, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Abuse of Public Trust, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Official Misconduct and Unlawful Access to a Computer.

Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton had asked for a sentence of 10 years, while Correll and his attorneys, Jeremy Bartley and Kerri Bartley, asked the judge to impose probation only.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker opted to split the difference. The majority of the charges came with a five-year sentence, and in passing sentence Whitaker decided to make all sentences run concurrent, or at the same time.

In giving her reasoning for the sentence, Whitaker told the courtroom that she, as an elected official, had to take an oath to do her duties. Every police officer, likewise, has to take an oath to serve and protect.

"Whether it's right or wrong, I do believe we are held to a higher standard (because of those oaths)," she said.

She said that statement was not meant to "crucify" Correll, but rather meant to explain why she was imposing a sentence.

"The oath of office, it means something. And when the oath is broken, the punishment must fit the circumstances of the crime," she said. "... The nature of these crimes warrants a punishment that is consistent with them."

However, Whitaker did note that testimony given by both Correll and his wife, Dawn Correll, during the hearing had swayed her away from imposing the full 10-year sentence.

Correll testified on his own behalf, asking for leniency due to the circumstances that lead up to his actions.

Correll said that he had not dealt with years of trauma, going back to his childhood where he experienced physical and emotional abuse.

Correll worked as a police office for 22 years, and he stated that during that time he experienced other moments of trauma, including a time in which he and other officers were chasing a suspect that shot himself rather than be captured.

Correll said that two factors were involved with him not seeking help for his trauma while on the job. One was that for many years there was no good system in place to support officers seeking help.

The second, both he and former Stanford Police Chief Keith Middleton testified, was the stigma surrounding officers who asked for help. They may receive that help, but their superiors would, from that moment forward, see that officer as a potential liability to the department, questioning their mental fitness for the job.

Correll said that after a surgery for which he was prescribed pain killers, he became addicted to the medication. He said that the Oxycontin he was prescribed relieved the anxiety and depression he was dealing with.

That, on top of his impending retirement in 2023, caused him to seek out ways of getting more drugs, which in turn led to Correll both taking medications dropped off at the MedReturn Box at the Somerset Energy Center and accessing the SPD's evidence locker to procure pills and methamphetamine.

Correll stated he knew his actions were wrong, and in an emotional moment, Correll addressed the approximately 20 law enforcement officers gathered in the courtroom to watch the proceedings.

Correll said to them: "I'm sorry for tarnishing our reputation. I love being a police officer, more than anything in the world."

However, Dalton pointed out that during interviews with the Kentucky State Police during the initial investigation into the missing items, Correll lied to troopers and claimed he had never touched the medicine drop box.

At one point, Dalton played a portion of an interview in which a KSP trooper was listing some of the items they had confiscated from Correll's home, including a handgun which was SPD property.

In that recording, Correll is heard to ask the trooper what steps he needed to take in order to get the gun back — despite it not being his property, since he had already resigned from the department.

Correll testified in court that he did not realize at that time that the gun belonged to SPD.

Dalton also noted that Correll was seen on video surveillance several time entering the evidence locker using a key card and code assigned to another officer.

Dalton also said that due to the evidence room thefts, multiple SPD investigations were disrupted and court cases against other suspects had to be dismissed.

Immediately upon passing sentence, Judge Whitaker ordered bailiffs to take Correll into custody. Correll was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained lodged as of press time.