Corrections officers at Spokane County Jail exposed to fentanyl man reportedly threw

May 17—Two Spokane County corrections officers were treated for fentanyl exposure after a 44-year-old man being booked into jail allegedly tried to dispose of an unidentified white powder by throwing it toward a toilet.

Police arrested Jarrell D. Williams on Monday night during a traffic stop in the area of Maple Street and Sharp Avenue, according to a police news release. Williams had a felony warrant for his arrest stemming from alleged Department of Corrections violations and was taken to jail, police said.

Williams was being processed for his warrant at the Spokane County Jail when he removed a concealed white powder and threw it toward the toilet.

The powder dispersed throughout the holding cell, including on the uniforms of the staff.

The officers displayed physical effects of a possible fentanyl exposure, police said. The drug acts as a powerful sedative. Jail staff responded, and both officers were given Narcan, with one of them requiring a second dose of the opioid reversal treatment. Both officers were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Williams was charged with suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police said Williams has extensive drug history, with prior felony convictions for delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

He made his first appearance Friday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment May 29. He remained in jail Friday on a $15,000 bond.