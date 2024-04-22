Correctional officer at Maryland state prison in Cumberland is stabbed by inmate Sunday evening
A correctional officer at a state prison in Cumberland was stabbed by an inmate Sunday evening.
The officer at the North Branch Correctional Institution, a maximum-security facility in Western Maryland, is in stable condition at a hospital in Morgantown. West Virginia, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The suspect will face criminal charges following an investigation by detectives from the department, according to the release.