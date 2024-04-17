Correctional officer accused of sex with inmate

Apr. 17—An internal investigation has been launched at the Howard County Sheriff's Office after a male correctional officer at the jail was arrested this week for allegedly having sexual relations with a female inmate.

Terrion Henderson, 23, is now facing charges of sexual misconduct by a service provider, a level 5 felony; official misconduct, a level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony; and assisting a criminal, a level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the case, according to a HCSO media release.

Police state the inmate involved in the investigation into Herrion's charges was sentenced to work release March 17.

On March 25, according to police, the female reportedly began receiving multiple Facebook messages from Henderson, who's been with the HCSO for approximately nine months.

As their conversation continued, Henderson began to allegedly comment on the inmate's looks before reportedly asking for the woman's cell phone number so the pair could speak via text, the release indicated.

The woman reportedly complied, and investigators say Henderson then continued to send flirtatious messages to the woman while she was on work release.

On April 1, law enforcement noted surveillance video from the HCSO reportedly showed Henderson leave the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

That same Chevrolet Malibu, per police, then allegedly pulled into the parking lot of the work release building, and a female matching the description of the female inmate reportedly climbed into the vehicle's front passenger seat.

As part of the investigation, police conducted an interview with the female inmate.

During that interview, police say the female reportedly admitted to entering Henderson's vehicle.

The media release also states the female told authorities she slipped off her GPS bracelet at one point so she would not be tracked.

The woman also told investigators Henderson then drove her to her residence, where the two reportedly had sexual intercourse, police stated in the release.

The next day, authorities say the female turned herself in for violating her work release, and she was subsequently charged with escape.

On April 16, police interviewed Henderson, who reportedly denied any involvement in the investigation at first, according to the release.

However, as the interview progressed, police say Henderson admitted to picking the woman up from work release, driving her to her residence and then having sex.

Henderson was taken into custody without incident, and he was booked into the Howard County Jail before being transferred to another unnamed facility.

His initial hearing is still pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Shaffer at 765-614-3475 or submit a tip by using the HCSO's app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.