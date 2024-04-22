Correction officer stabbed by inmate

Apr. 22—CRESAPTOWN — A correctional officer at the maximum-security North Branch Correctional Institution at Cresaptown was in stable condition late Sunday after being stabbed by an inmate.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said the officer was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police helicopter.

The suspect has been identified and will face criminal charges following investigation by the department, authorities said.