If you're anything like me, you've tried every to-do list app and productivity system, only to find yourself giving up sooner than later because sooner than later, managing your productivity system becomes another drain on your productivity. Hoop, a productivity startup founded by a group of early Trello employees, wants to use AI to help you automatically generate and track your to-do list. The company today announced a $5 million seed funding round led by Index Ventures, with participation from Origin Ventures, Divergent Capital, and Chingona Ventures.