Correa has 2 HRs, 4 RBIs to lead Astros over A's 6-1

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa succinctly summed up his big day which led the Houston Astros to yet another win on Thursday.

"It's always good to hit a home run," he said. "It's even better to hit two."

Correa's two homers and four RBIs gave the Astros a 6-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics to improve their MLB-best record to 54-26.

Correa's two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).

"The first time through the order he was really tough," manager A.J. Hinch said of Gossett. "Our guys looked like the second time around we really went out with a plan to hunt some pitches and we didn't miss them. Obviously when our guys get pitches to hit that they're looking for they can do some damage."

It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games, and his first this season.

The victory improves Houston to 10-2 against the Athletics this season and 17-2 against them since July 20, 2016.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-1) allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven but lasted only five innings after tying a career high by walking six.

Gossett, who was making his fourth major league start, allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings for his second loss to the Astros in 10 days.

"I wasn't getting ahead very well ... 1-0, 2-0 to every batter," Gossett said. "I've got to throw more pitches in the zone so stuff will happen. It's just quality of pitches late in the game."

Josh Reddick had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Athletics went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base as they lost for the second straight day.

Adam Rosales grounded into a force out to drive Oakland's only run in the fourth inning.

Gossett didn't allow a baserunner until Reddick doubled with one out in the fourth inning. He retired Jose Altuve before Correa's 15th homer this season landed in the bullpen in right field to give Houston a 2-1 lead.

Reddick singled to start Houston's sixth before scoring on a double by Altuve to push the lead to 3-1 before Correa's second home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin expects RHP Jharel Cotton to start on Saturday after his scheduled start on Thursday was pushed back because of a blister on his right thumb. ... Melvin said he hoped that 1B Yonder Alonso would be back in the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Thursday after fouling a ball off his right knee the night before.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (strained back muscle) threw a bullpen session on Thursday, but the Astros are still unsure if he'll need a third rehabilitation start or if he'll come off the disabled list to start on Sunday. ... LHP Dallas Keuchel (pinched nerve in neck) is throwing catch and making "slow and steady" progress toward a return according to manager A.J. Hinch. But he hasn't yet been cleared to throw off the mound and Hinch doesn't have a timetable for when that will happen.

JUMPING JOYCE

Right fielder Matt Joyce robbed Reddick of a home run for the second out of the first inning when he reached into the stands to make the catch. As Reddick extended his arm into the stands, a man stood staring with a glove just behind him and a woman covered her face as the ball approached. Joyce fell to the ground for a second after making the catch before popping up and seeing Reddick tip his cap in appreciation of the nifty grab.

"Kind of Reddick-esque and apropos that he robbed him," Melvin said. "I saw that he tipped his hat to him. That's a good play."

Reddick agreed.

"Anytime somebody makes a play on you like that it's just a great play," he said. "So you've got to recognize it and tip your cap to him."

HOMER HAPPY

The Astros have a major league-leading 128 homers. It's the second-most in franchise history before the All-Star break, trailing only the 2001 team which piled up 134.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Sonny Gray (3-3, 4.45 ERA) will start for Oakland on Friday when they open a three-game series against Atlanta. Gray allowed four hits and two runs — one earned — in seven innings of a 5-3 win over the White Sox in his previous start.

Astros: Lance McCullers (7-1, 2.53) is scheduled to start for Houston in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday. McCullers came off the disabled list and allowed four hits and one run while fanning eight in five innings of a win over Seattle in his previous start.

___

