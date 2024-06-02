Corral Fire updates: What we know Sunday about 12,500 acre fire near Tracy

Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle the Corral Fire, a wind-whipped blaze that started Saturday afternoon near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, southwest of Tracy.

The forecast calls for west wind blowing east to range from 6 to 11 mph, but some gusts could reach up to 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service's office in Sacramento.

Evacuations prompted by the fire on Saturday remain in place. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Crews make gains in battle against Corral Fire

Fire crews working the Corral Fire got some relief from the weather and were able make progress Sunday morning in trying to bring the wind-driven blaze under control.

Containment on the fire improved to 13% from 10%, and the fire's size was estimated at 12,500 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials announced Sunday.

The growth of the fire since Saturday night was about 1,500 more acres, as the wind calmed overnight. That allowed firefighters to build containment lines around the fire.

"Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow," Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire reported 400 firefighters are assigned to the Corral Fire

How did the Corral Fire start?

The fire started at 2:39 p.m. Saturday off West Corral Hollow near the border between Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What's for sure is the fire spread quickly and within a few hours had consumed more than 10,000 acres, prompting San Joaquin County authorities to order people out of neighborhoods threatened by the fire.

What areas near Tracy are shut down?

Caltrans closed Interstate 580, south of Tracy, from the Alameda County line to the Stanislaus County line due to thick smoke and poor visibility as fire crews tried to hold back the fire.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Corral Fire near Tracy: Updates on evacuations, containment