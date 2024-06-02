Corral Fire in San Joaquin County forces evacuation order, grows to nearly 1,000 acres

(FOX40.COM) — A wildfire near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site has caused the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services to issue an evacuation order.

On Saturday, just before 6 p.m., the agency said residents near Coral Hollow Road should leave immediately. This includes the area east of Interstate 580 between Coral Hollow Road and south Tracy Boulevard.

Residents near the southern part of Tracy Boulevard should be ready to leave as well, SJC OES said.

On San Joaquin County’s emergency preparedness website, the zone that is under an evacuation order is labeled as “SJC 210.”

Around 5 p.m., Cal Fire said the Corral Fire, which began southwest of Tracy, was around 450 acres. At 5:34 p.m., the agency said it had grown to 946 acres, but was 40% contained.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services initially gave an evacuation warning for residents near Coral Hollow Road around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

