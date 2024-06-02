Corral Fire: Interstate 580 near I-5 south of Tracy shuts down as crews battle flames

California firefighters are battling the fast-moving Corral Fire that started on Saturday near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site’s 300 and within a few hours had blown up to 10,000 acres and was threatening homes southwest of Tracy.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection does not yet know what caused the fire. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Interstate 580 from Corral Hollow to Interstate 5 is closed on Saturday night as firefighters try to get a handle on the Corral Fire.

Hot, windy conditions have contributed to the spread of the fire in the area.

The California Department of Transportation District 10 closed that stretch of I-580 around 7 p.m. The freeway remained closed just after 11 p.m., and Caltrans did not yet have an estimated time when they would be able to open I-580 to traffic.

Caltrans urged drivers to avoid the area because of the thick smoke from the fire and poor visibility.

To check traffic conditions and closures, use Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Corral Fire: I-580 near I-5, south of Tracy, closed Saturday night