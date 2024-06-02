Corral Fire burning southwest of Tracy grows to 4,940 acres, evacuations ordered

A fire that broke out Saturday near Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site's 300, southwest of Tracy, has grown to about 5,000 acres, prompting evacuations in the area.

The Corral Fire was reported at 2:39 p.m. off West Corral Hollow in Alameda and San Joaquin counties, and has consumed 4,940 acres. Firefighters as of 5:33 p.m. had built containment lines around 40% of the fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

Crews from Alameda County Fire Department, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, and Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit are working the fire.

Just before 6:30 p.m., San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said residents near Corral Hollow Road should leave immediately. That includes the area east of Interstate 580 between Corral Hollow Road and south Tracy Boulevard.

The agency said the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the Tracy Police Department are assisting with evacuations in the area.

A temporary evacuation site will be at the Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Road in Tracy.

Interstate 580 is closed in both directions from Corral Hollow Road to Christian Road, according to Caltrans. They are urging drivers to avoid the area due to thick smoke and lack of visibility. There is no estimated time for when the roads will reopen.

For closure updates, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

