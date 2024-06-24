Corpus Christi Public Works will hand out more free sandbags to residents next weekend

Employees with the Corpus Christi Public Works Department grab free sandbags to load into residents' vehicles at Waldron Field Saturday, June 22, 2024.

A Corpus Christi Public Works Department employee places seven sandbags in a resident's vehicle at Waldron Field Saturday, June 22, 2024.

A dump truck starts to release sandbags while residents wait in line at Waldron Field Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Residents were up early to receive free sandbags from the Corpus Christi Public Works Department at Waldron Field in Flour Bluff Saturday.

In anticipation of future rainfall and potential flooding, the department handed out about 2,500 sandbags at the site with the help of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi volunteers, as well as about 2,500 additional bags at the City Service Center on Civitan Drive at 5352 Ayers Street this past weekend.

The group will hold another distribution from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29. Residents can pick up sandbags at West Guth Park at 9700 Up River Road or the City Service Center.

A total of about 10,000 sandbags will be given out from all four distributions.

Tessy Gonzalez, work coordinator of vegetation management, said residents who come to the second event need to remain in their vehicles and have their tailgates or trunks open for the crew. Keeping them closed will slow down the process.

People will receive a maximum of seven sandbags per vehicle.

