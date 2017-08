HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Port of Corpus Christi is starting to recover after Harvey came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, spokeswoman Patricia Cardenas said on Saturday.

The port has been closed since Thursday.

"We are fully prepared to start our recovery period when it can be safely done... The worst storm conditions have passed," said John LaRue, executive director, in a statement.

