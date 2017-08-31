Corpus Christi port allowing vessels up to 43' draft: Coast Guard

A man standing in a gazebo watches the surf of the approaching Hurricane Harvey on the boardwalk in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard is allowing vessels up to 43 feet (13.11 meters)draft to transit in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that vessels must conduct transit only during daytime hours.

The Intracoastal Waterway between Corpus Christi east to and Brownsville is also open, it said.

The port was shut last week due to storm Harvey. Earlier on Thursday, the Port of Corpus Christi reopened the inner harbor to allow for vessels with up to 20 feet (6.1 meters) draft to operate.





(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)