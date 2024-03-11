Corpus Christi police expand search for missing university student Caleb Harris

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) has expanded its search for Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi who has been missing since early last Monday morning.

CCPD officers, along with Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) and communitywide volunteers, expanded their search to the south and east portions of North Padre Island last week to include the areas behind The Cottages at Corpus Christi apartments, Harris' residence, such as the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

A preliminary search began at 7 a.m. last Wednesday, with officers gathering on a sidewalk along the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road near the apartment complex. College students and friends and family of Harris showed up to assist CCPD police cadets with looking for clothing items, including shoes, a tie, and belt in the area, while police drones scoured the adjacent fields and drainage ditches. Members of the CCPD Dive Team descended into the waters of Oso Bay to investigate the area; the U.S. Coast Guard also helped with the search.

The effort continued into last Thursday, with police drones and officers from the CCPD Enduro Bike Unit searching the brush and heavily vegetated areas around the complex.

Though there are no dives scheduled for this week, police officers are on call to assist with continuing search and rescue efforts.

Harris was last seen near the apartments, located near the intersection of Ennis Joslin Road and South Padre Island Drive, during the overnight hours of March 4, 2024, according to a news release on the CCPD Blotter. Family members reported him missing when his roommates were unable to locate him later that morning.

He had his phone with him, but it has been turned off since. Harris' keys, vehicle and wallet were left at the apartment. The police investigation has indicated no sign of foul play at the site. Harris' family has hired an independent private investigator to help with the case.

Last week, family members started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to contribute to the search and rescue efforts for Harris. Donors had helped raise more than $46,000 as of this Monday. Harris' father told local news that friends had created a second account through which almost $13,000 has been raised.

Though there are no new developments on the case, police are urging anyone with information that could help lead them to Caleb to contact them to (361) 886-2840.

