Corpus Christi ISD names two middle school principals for next year

Corpus Christi ISD announced the first of new leadership changes for the upcoming school year Thursday.

Sarah Owen will lead Baker Middle School and Danny Noyola Jr. will lead Haas Middle School next year.

Owen is currently principal of Fannin Elementary School.

Sarah Owen will lead Baker Middle School as principal in 2024-25.

She is replacing current Baker Middle School principal John Dobbins, who has led the school since 2015. Dobbins is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Owen has worked in education since 2019 and school administration since 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in health science from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas-Arlington. She is a U.S. Army veteran.

“Ms. Owen has established herself as a strong, steady leader in our district,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a news release. “We are confident the Broncs community will appreciate her ability to foster school spirit and encourage excellence.”

Current Haas Middle School principal Anna Fuentes is also retiring. Noyola, who currently leads Garcia Elementary School, will replace her.

Danny Noyola Jr. will lead Haas Middle School as principal in 2024-25.

Noyola has worked in education since 2004 and has been a school administrator since 2012. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and master's degrees in public administration and educational administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“Mr. Noyola’s strong roots in, and dedication to, CCISD was clearly evident to the committee,” Hernandez said in the news release. “We know he will bring his enthusiasm and experience to the Warriors community.”

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's who will lead Baker and Haas middle schools next year