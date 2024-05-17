Corpus Christi ISD celebrates top academic achievers

Corpus Christi's top students have their eyes on futures in health care, engineering, business and art.

Wednesday evening Corpus Christi ISD celebrated the top 10 graduates from eight district high schools, including valedictorians and salutatorians. These students had the highest grades on their campuses and will graduate this month.

To recognize their achievements, the district hosted the annual academic achievers event at Veterans Memorial High School's auditorium, offering students awards. Students also took photos with their favorite teacher, with some students choosing to honor teachers they had all the way back in elementary school.

The theme of the event was the 2023 "Barbie" movie with the message "You can be anything!" Each student shared the higher education institution they plan to attend next year, as well as the career they hope to pursue.

"You are about to embark on the adult chapter of your life," CCISD Board of Trustees President Don Clark told the students.

Clark said there are five components to achieving anything: commitment, consistency, patience, flexibility and reality. The students have already demonstrated commitment and consistency through their high school achievements, Clark said.

"Moving forward, things may not come as quickly for you as you would like," Clark said. "Be patient. Give it time. Perseverance always prevails. Life may not happen exactly as you plan, and I'm here to tell you that is perfectly fine. You can and should be flexible and confident enough to change course."

About a dozen of these high achievers are headed to Texas A&M University in College Station, while over 20 will attend the University of Texas in Austin.

Of the local colleges and universities, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will welcome over a dozen of Corpus Christi ISD's top 10 graduates. Another half dozen plan to attend Del Mar College.

About four students each also plan to attend Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Other top students from Corpus Christi plan to attend other Texas universities, or will go as far as Princeton University, Cornell University, the University of California, Los Angeles and Emory University.

"We're so impressed to hear where you're going, what you're going to study and what you've done while you've been with us," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said to the students.

Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education

Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education is one of two early college high school campuses in Corpus Christi ISD, offering students the chance to potentially earn an associate's degree while still in high school.

This year, 100% of Branch Academy's graduating class were accepted into a college. Additionally, Branch students have received recognitions and honor placements in regional, state and national competitions including mock trials, SkillsUSA, the Texas Association of Future Educators, robotics and UIL contests.

Branch Academy's 2024 valedictorian is Gabriel Maldonado. The school's salutatorian is Aurora Cano.

Listed alphabetically, the school's other top 10 students are Jenasis Basaldua, Ariana Gonzalez, Miguel Munguia II, Maddison Martinez, Jazmin Narvaez, Zachary Piedra, Ashley Richardson and Abraham Vazquez.

Among these students are future health care professionals, an artist, welders, a future environmental advocate and a student who hopes to own a dance studio.

Carroll High School

Students moved to a new Carroll High School campus in 2022. The school offers unique dental, agriculture and maritime programs.

Carroll High School students have successfully competed in speech and debate, athletics and the performing arts.

Carroll High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Maylyn Vasquez and Alasia Noyola. Listed alphabetically, the remaining top 10 2024 graduates are Mary Jeanne Blencoe, Lourdes Chapa, Anna Hodnett, Madeline Houze, Sophia Medina, Noah Montelongo-Navejar, Ariana Pena and Cristian Pena.

Among the careers they hope to achieve are teacher, pharmacist, therapist, dentist, sports manager, veterinarian, engineer, physical therapist and nurse.

Collegiate High School

Collegiate High School is one of Corpus Christi ISD's early college high school programs.

The entire graduating class of 2024 has been accepted into a college or university. To graduate, students volunteer in the community for a senior capstone project.

Collegiate High School students participate competitions in robotics, business, mock trial, UIL academics and Destination Imagination challenges.

Collegiate High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Justin Schwerdtfeger and Elizabeth Elizondo. The school's remaining top 10 students, listed alphabetically, are Makenzi Driggers, Andrea Guevara Gonzalez, Lynda Haynes-Gonzalez, Sofia Hernandez, Christian Molina, Caitlin Paz, Phoebe Norales De La Rosa and Sarah Urbanovsky.

These students plan to pursue careers in business, health care, architecture, film, technology and veterinary medicine.

King High School

King High School serves 1,400 students in Corpus Christi.

Students have achieved success in academic decathlon, fine arts, music, athletics and speech and debate.

King High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Libby Foster and Emma Wilson. The other top 10 students, listed alphabetically, are Kyle Cullen, Evan Flores, Gabriella Garcia, Emily Hand, Alyxa Molina, Abigail Montalvo, Nathan Shearin and Michael Flores Zevallos.

These students plan to pursue careers in engineering, sports management, accounting, health care and technology.

Miller High School

Miller High School is the oldest high school in Corpus Christi ISD. The school offers industry-based certifications in fire science, welding, auto mechanics, cosmetology, audio video, culinary arts, entrepreneurship and law enforcement.

Miller High School's valedictorian is Sophia Leal and salutatorian is Clara Rabke. Listed alphabetically, the remaining top 10 students are Phillip Baggerman, Emily Balboa, Joshua Castaneda, Michelle Izarraras, Gabriella Perez, Yulianna Quiroz, Jaslin Ramirez and Brenda Solis.

Miller High School's top students plan to pursue careers in engineering, health care, teaching, special effects make-up and architecture.

Moody High School

Moody High School serves over 1,250 students. the campus is designated as a P-TECH campus, offering welding, nursing science and engineering programs. The school also hosts the CITGO Innovation Academy for robotics and engineering.

Every Moody High School nursing science student has successfully attained industry-based certifications, including in EKG, phlebotomy, patient care tech, medical assistant and emergency medical technician.

Moody High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Matthew Ward and Giselle Murillo. Listed alphabetically, the remaining top 10 students are Abigail Aguirre, Madilynn Cantu, Gracye Cervantes, Jiselle Delgado, Leah Perez, Francisco Perez-Platas, Aiden Trevino and Erin Vela.

Moody High School's top students plan to pursue careers in nursing, dentistry, marine biology, health care, computer engineering and writing.

Ray High School

Ray High School has an enrollment of 1,550 students. The campus hosts an International Baccalaureate program.

Ray High School boasts several national merit finalists and recognition scholars, as well as successes in speech and debate, SkillsUSA, student council, academic decathlon and athletics.

Ray High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Lipika Mallick and Leela Bindingnavele. The remaining top 10 students listed alphabetically are Gabrielle Avila, Christian Banez, James Dye, Alicia Garza, Larissa Garza, Brinley Hopkins, Anthony Jung and Gabrielle Vidal.

These students plan to pursue careers in law, engineering and health care.

Veterans Memorial High School

Veterans Memorial High School serves over 2,000 students. It hosts over 74 clubs and organizations.

This year, students celebrated successes in speech and debate, science fair, academic decathlon.

Veterans Memorial High School's valedictorian and salutatorian are Dabeluchi Isiofia and Jenny Su. The remaining top 10 students are Kevin Dinh, Addison Hamano, Ryan Huynh, Carla Infante, Christine Infante, Kaden Nguyen, Hannah Quiroz and Ashrith Reddy.

These students plan to pursue careers in engineering and health care.

