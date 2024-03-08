Corpus Christi ISD announces teacher of the year winners

Teachers from Kaffie Middle School and Zavala Elementary School were chosen by Corpus Christi ISD as this year's elementary and secondary teachers of the year.

The district gathered six finalists from across the district Thursday evening, honoring Kaffie Middle School science teacher Jane Lee-Rhodes and Zavala Elementary School fourth grade bilingual teacher Maria Alvarado as the best in CCISD.

Lee-Rhodes and Alvarado will now be considered for regional teacher of the year, competing against teachers from across the Coastal Bend.

Zavala Elementary School teacher Maria Alvarado (right, standing) was named Corpus Christi ISD elementary teacher of the year Thursday at the CCISD administrative building with friends and family in attendance.

Both winners stressed that they would not be where they are today without their fellow teachers.

Alvarado asked supporters from Zavala Elementary School, who stood and cheered with pompoms when her name was called, to stand.

"I am here because I have learned so much from every single one of y'all and the others that I've known from the past," Alvarado said.

Her teacher of the year win was win for Zavala, Alvarado said.

Lee-Rhodes spoke similarly.

"Nobody becomes a good teacher in a vacuum," Lee-Rhodes said. "We become good teachers because of who our peers are, because of the people who are willing to take the time to support us and help us and show us how to be good teachers. Everything we achieve is built through our connections with one another."

Alvarado strives to ensure her students feel loved and supported and teaches her students to take pride in knowing more than one language, Superintendent Roland Hernandez said when announcing Alvarado as a finalist.

Alvarado said the key to her teaching philosophy is love.

"Love allows you to see what you need to do and why we're doing the things that we do," Alvarado.

Lee-Rhodes said that her driving goal as a teacher has always been making sure that students are ready for the next steps in their life.

"You can do a lot of things in your classroom, but if it's not about, 'How does this help my students get to where they need to go?' you're wasting your time," Lee-Rhodes said.

Last year's Corpus Christi ISD secondary teacher of the year Cynthia Hopkins (left, standing) cheers as Kaffie Middle School teacher Jane Lee-Rhodes (center) is named this year's secondary teacher of the year Thursday at the CCISD administrative building.

Eighth grade, Lee-Rhodes said, is the "absolute best." Students at that age are happy to play along in the classroom, Lee-Rhodes said.

"The kids are at a great place to move on," Lee-Rhodes said. "They're excited, but they're a little afraid of their next steps, so they want some reassurance and they also want some support to get there."

Last year, Jones Elementary School teacher Christina Carrillo and Kaffie Middle School teacher Cynthia Hopkins won the recognition from CCISD.

Teachers from schools across the district are nominated each year. A five-member selection committee including Carrillo and Hopkins, as well as representatives from Corpus Christi ISD, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi chose the finalists and the winners.

Here's what to know about the other 2024 CCISD finalists:

Lindsey Aguirre teaches third grade at Mireles Elementary School. Aguirre has been teaching for 18 years.

Cynthia Arredondo teaches second grade at Luther Jones Elementary School. She has been teaching for 18 years at Luther Jones.

Eric Boyd teaches AP and dual credit English at Veterans Memorial High School. Boyd has been teaching for 32 years.

Anita Sinjawli teaches social studies at Carroll High School. Sinjawli has been teaching for 22 years.

Corpus Christi ISD will honor the district-level winners and finalists, as well as winners from each campus, on April 10 in the Veterans Memorial High School auditorium.

Driscoll Children's Hospital fundraising for heart center expansion

Coastal Bend students present findings on coastal environmental issues

Aransas County volunteer chosen for Texas Historical Commission lifetime achievement award

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Meet Corpus Christi ISD's teacher of the year winners