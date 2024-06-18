Corpus Christi ISD announces curriculum, construction and special programs leaders

Corpus Christi ISD has announced several changes to the district leadership team for the upcoming school year, including new leaders in the areas of curriculum and instruction, construction and project management and special programs.

Sandra Clement, the district's chief officer of school improvement and innovation, will be the new deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. The previous deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Kimberley James, is leaving CCISD for a superintendent role at Willis ISD.

Sandra Clement was named Corpus Christi ISD's deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction in a June 17, 2024 news release.

Clement has worked at the district level since 2019, working to increase accountability scores for 22 schools. She previously spent 12 years as a campus leader, including as principal of Moody High School, according to a CCISD news release.

Clement holds a bachelor's degree, master's degrees in counseling and administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“The energy and passion she brings to her work, as well as her breadth and depth of experience, makes this dynamic leader the right fit at the right time," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in the release.

A Christus Spohn Health System project manager will be CCISD's new executive director of construction and project management. Trent Wagner, who earlier in his career was a site maintenance lead foreman in CCISD, is returning to the district. according to the release.

“We are looking forward to benefiting from Mr. Wagner’s business experience and familiarity with our district,” Hernandez said in the release. “Building new schools and significantly renovating others is an important part of our mission to serve our community, and we are grateful to have Mr. Wagner’s leadership in this important role.”

Trent Wagner was named Corpus Christi ISD executive director of construction and project management in a June 17, 2024 news release.

Wagner has a bachelor's degree in business from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a master's degree in business administration-project management from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.

In his new role, Wagner will lead renovation and new school construction projects.

Corpus Christi ISD has sought community support for bond elections regularly for over a decade, opening new schools or unveiling improvements to older campuses across the district every year. The district is currently completing work on Creekside Elementary School, a bond 2020 project, as well as a new Southside middle school and a new Hamlin Middle School, bond 2022 projects.

Teresa Jo Wright will be the district's new director of special programs, which includes the bilingual education program, as well as the office for students in transition.

Teresa Jo Wright was named Corpus Christi ISD's new director of special programs in a June 17, 2024 news release.

“Ms. Wright is a highly experienced educator and administrator,” Hernandez said in the release. “We are delighted to welcome her to CCISD and look forward to benefiting from her leadership."

Wright has previously worked at Education Service Center, Region 2 and Laneville ISD, where she was superintendent for seven years. She has a bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University and a master's degree from Walden University, as well as a superintendent's certification.

Zonia Lopez, the district's current director of special programs, will lead Zavala Elementary School in 2024-25.

