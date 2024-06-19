Corpus Christi ISD adopts $20 million deficit budget for 2024-25

Corpus Christi ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a budget with an estimated $20 million deficit Monday evening.

Included in this plan are raises for staff across the district.

The Corpus Christi school board has adopted deficit budgets for the past several years, spending more than it has been able to collect through local property tax revenues and state and federal contributions.

Last summer, the school board approved a nearly $26 million deficit with plans to draw from savings to cover costs not covered by annual revenues. Due to changes made by the Texas Legislature after the 2023-24 budget was adopted, that deficit is projected to be slightly lower than anticipated by the end of the year, amounting to only about $24 million drawn from the fund balance.

Additionally, the district expects to collect $26.8 million in outstanding funds held up in a tax dispute, increasing the overall projected fund balance from nearly $128 million as the result of the 2024-25 deficit to about $154.8 million at the end of 2024-25.

Comparing the projected 2023-24 budget and the newly adopted 2024-25 budget, both revenues and expenses are up.

Revenues are up about $17.5 million, primarily due to an over $14 million increase in local property tax revenues for the coming year due to the resolution of the tax dispute.

Salary changes in the budget account for additional spending, including $1.8 million due to inflation, $7.7 million to fund special education positions that will no longer be federally funded, $2.2 million to fund staffing changes as a result of the loss of pandemic recovery funds and $4.2 million for raises.

District staff recommended the school board approve raises for staff based on years of experience with the district and for teachers, librarians and nurses based on their placement in the salary schedule.

For those who have worked one to five years, teachers and staff will receive a raise of 1% of the midpoint salary.

For those who have worked six to 12 years, teachers and staff will receive a raise of 2% of the midpoint salary.

For those who have worked 13 or more years, teachers and staff will receive a raise of 3% of the midpoint salary.

The starting salary for first-year teachers will increase from $52,250 to $52,500.

The budget approved Monday is based on a total tax rate of $0.969 per $100 of assessed value. This includes an unchanged interest and sinking rate of $0.28 per $100 of assessed value for bond projects and $0.6890 per $100 of assessed value for maintenance and operations.

Tax rates will be officially adopted in August.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's what's in the Corpus Christi ISD 2024-25 budget