Corpus Christi to give out free sandbags in anticipation of flooding, heavy rain

Due to the possibility of additional rainfall in Corpus Christi next week, the city’s Public Works Department will be distributing free pre-filled sandbags this Saturday and again on Saturday, June 29.

Both events start at 8 a.m. and end at noon, or until all bags have distributed.

On Saturday, residents can pick up sandbags at Waldron Field at 3746 Waldron Road or the City Service Center on Civitan Drive at 5352 Ayers St.

The second event will be held at West Guth Park at 9700 Up River Road and the City Service Center.

Residents pick up free sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at J.C. Elliot Transfer Station and Collection Center. Due to COVID-19 concerns, drivers and passengers were asked to wear a mask and not exit their vehicle during loading.

People will receive a maximum of seven sandbags per vehicle.

Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags. Drivers and passengers are to remain inside their vehicles while sandbags are loaded.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Corpus Christi, as well as a large swath of coastal South Texas counties as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico reaches an 80% chance of formation by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Residents within a broad area, including inland, should monitor the storm, meteorologists have said – and prepare for the potential of power outages, flooding and high winds.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: A tropical storm will likely form in the gulf. Here's what it may mean for Corpus Christi.

More: Hurricane season 2024: What Coastal Benders need to know

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi to give out free sandbags for flooding, heavy rain