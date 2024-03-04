Corpus Christi firefighters collect donations for annual Fill the Boot campaign in March

Corpus Christi firefighters will collect donations throughout the city this month to raise money for the annual Fill the Boot campaign, a partnership between the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association (CCPFA) that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Drivers and pedestrians will see crew members carrying the signature firefighters’ boots at various intersections on March 8, 15, and 22, including at Padre Island/Flour Bluff, Calallen and Annaville, Staples Street/Saratoga Boulevard and Holly Road/Greenwood Drive.

Each of the intersections is located near one of 18 fire stations. Firefighters will gather donations throughout the day while on duty. CCFD advises drivers to stay alert and focus on the road throughout the campaign.

This is the 70th year that the MDA has partnered with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to send firefighters across the country to raise critical funding to support research, care and advocacy for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

The Fill the Boot program has raised over $700 million to date since 1954, making the IAFF the top fundraising partner in MDA history. In 2023, the CCFD raised a record $102,632 for the annual campaign, with the hopes of garnering more than $100,000 through this month’s effort.

CCPFA President Johnny Ray said that Corpus Christi firefighters treat the event as a way for almost every community in Texas and throughout the U.S. to participate and support MDA research.

“Some people contribute fifty cents, while others contribute $100—I tell our members that every penny really matters, whether it’s the change out of their glovebox or money out of their wallet,” he said. “The thing about firefighters collecting for Fill the Boot is that money goes directly to fund research for neuromuscular diseases.

“It’s a true partnership that involves not just the Fire Department, but also the Firefighters Association, so every firefighter who is a member is also a Corpus Christi firefighter,” he said. “We receive huge support from Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni. We’ve been doing this event for so long that people know what it’s about. Our program’s success is a testament to how generous the Corpus Christi community is.”

The March fundraiser succeeds the annual MDA Labor Day Telethon held each Labor Day weekend from 1966 through 2010 by comedian and actor Jerry Lewis.

Donations can also be made online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/. To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi Firefighters collect donations for Fill the Boot event