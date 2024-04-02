Coroner's office identifies man who died after being found bleeding at South Side bus stop

The Franklin County Coroner's office identified a man who died after being found Friday night with a head injury at a South Side bus stop.

Dwayne Dowdell, 61, died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Dowdell, who lived on the South Side, around 6:15 p.m. Friday at a COTA bus stop at Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. He was bleeding from the head, Columbus police said.

Investigators determined Dowdell was assaulted before his death and determined he died as a result of a homicide.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

