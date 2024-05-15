Coroner's office adds safety gear

May 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Death scene investigations can place Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and his staff in the ashes of house fires, sub-zero wintry temperatures and the jagged debris of roadside crashes, he said.

Now, they have gear to properly work through those conditions, Lees said.

Through an annual Pennsylvania Department of Health grant, Lees' office added five sets of rescue gear — heavy duty coats, pants, boots and gloves.

The water-resistant, insulated gear has reflective striping and lettering to help keep the coroner's staff visible during nighttime and poorly lit investigations, Lees said.

"Up until now, we've been using hand-me-downs from some of our local fire departments," Lees said, noting that gear is well past its certified life cycle — and also quite heavy.

The new gear is also fitted for Lees' five deputies.

The total purchase cost was $9,101.

But thanks to the annual state grant, which is provided to the office for tracking and submitting fatal overdoses, violent fatalities and maternal deaths annually, the entire sum is covered, he said.

Lees credited his staff for taking extra time to submit that data to the department of health in recent years, saying the resulting grant previously enabled him to add new laptops and cameras.

The outdoor gear was a longtime needed, he said.

"There's times we are digging for victims in dirt or debris. Or working at a death scene where someone has to be extricated from a damaged vehicle," he said, noting that "extra protection" is important.

Lees' office ordered the gear through Ebensburg-based All American Fire Equipment. Protective helmets were previously acquired, he said.