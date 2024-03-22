WATCH: ID on North Fairmount Jane Doe WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County Coroner to identify North Fairmount Jane Doe. Posted by FOX19 on Friday, March 22, 2024

The Hamilton County Coroner said Friday she has identified the dismembered remains of a woman first discovered in North Fairmount late last year.

Lakshmi Sammarco is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss developments in the case.

Investigators say the woman was the victim of a homicide. She was likely killed around Nov. 3 and placed in the woods shortly thereafter.

After finding the woman's torso in November, another search was conducted on Jan. 3 and a head was located several streets away. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said DNA was used to match the head to the torso, confirming they belong to the same woman.

The FBI evidence response team searches a wooded area in North Fairmount Wednesday where the dismembered body of a woman was found in November.

Sammarco said evidence shows the body was “purposefully dismembered," and investigators have determined a likely cause of death, but that information has not been released.

Officials started calling the woman "Fairmount Jane Doe," and have been working to identify her since November.

The FBI has been investigating if there are any associations between this killing and others, according to police, but so far officials have not said if any other connections have been made. Rumors of a serial killer proved untrue, officials say.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner: Woman found dismembered in North Fairmount identified