Coroner: Truck driver found dead in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A truck driver was found dead inside his semi-truck in Albertville on Monday.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, a truck driver was found inside his semi-truck at the Crossroads Mall in Albertville. The Albertville Police Department, says that officers were contacted by the trucking company which was unable to get in contact with the driver.

67-year old identified after being hit by car on HWY 431 in Albertville

The coroner identified the truck driver as 69-year-old James Smallwood, of Tuscumbia.

According to Nugent, Smallwood was pronounced dead on the scene.

No foul play is suspected in the death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.