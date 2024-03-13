Coroner seeks help finding deceased Muncie man's family

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Coroner's Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding family members of a 94-year-old local man who died recently,

David Arthur Pieper, who most recently lived along South Burlington Drive, died of natural causes at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on March 7, according to Gary Vannatta, Delaware County's chief deputy coroner.

Pieper was preceded in death by his wife, Vannatta said.

Efforts to find any survivors of the Muncie man to this point have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on survivors of Pieper is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voicemail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

