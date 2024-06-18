Coroner seeks family of Dion Watkins, who might have ties to Texas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dion Watkins died Saturday, and officials can't find his next of kin, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Watkins was 65 and had lived in Texas before moving to Lafayette, and he might have family still in Texas.

His last known address was in the 800 block of North 13th Street. His birthday was March 16, 1959. He stood about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds at the time of his death.

If anyone has information about Watkins' next of kin, please contact the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office at 765-420-7607.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Coroner searching for the family of 65-year-old Dion Watkins