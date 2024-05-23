Coroner releases victim, alleged gunman's names in Augusta murder-suicide

The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the names of the man and woman killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Augusta's medical district.

Lashonda Wilkerson, 45, of Hephzibah, was shot at least once near the intersection of Druid Park and Walton Way and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Michael Brooks, 45, of Augusta, who is believed to be the suspect in Wilkerson's death, apparently shot himself at least once while sitting in his car at Pendleton King Park and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of Druid Park Avenue and Walton Way, according to previous reporting.

Wilkerson was found dead on the street after seemingly being shot while driving in her car.

About an hour after the shooting, at 2:35 p.m., deputies found Brooks dead inside his car at Pendleton King Park, according to previous reporting. The cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

