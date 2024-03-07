Coroner releases name of Boise victim killed in apartment. Suspect remains in jail

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the victim killed Tuesday in a shooting that led to a murder charge for a Delaware man.

Boise police are still investigating the killing at an apartment along Silver Lake in Northwest Boise, after initially responding to a report of gunshots. They arrested Javon Harmon, 24, of Dover, Delaware, after interviewing witnesses.

In a news release Thursday, the coroner’s office named Maximilian Myers, 26, of Boise, as the man who was killed. The coroner listed Myers’ cause of death as a “gunshot wound of the abdomen” and the manner of death as homicide.

Officers first responded early Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Lakeharbor Lane, according to a Boise Police Department news release. They said they found a Myers lying on the floor of an apartment after being shot in the stomach.

First responders transported Myers to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in an operating room at 2:01 a.m., according to the coroner’s release.

Police said they also found an unharmed woman and child in the apartment.

Boise officers said they detained Harmon in the parking lot, according to the release, after conducting a primary investigation. He was booked into the Ada County Jail that morning after “detectives interviewed multiple people determined to be in or near the apartment at the time of the shooting.”

Online records show that Harmon is charged with second-degree murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.