Coroner releases more details into death of janitor found in elementary school stairwell

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, chat with them online via their website, or text HOME to 741741 (multiple languages available). If there is an emergency, call 911.

Details in the death of a school custodian whose body was found late February in a stairwell at a Wayne Township elementary school have been revealed.

According to the Marion County Coroner's Office, the 27-year-old died from asphyxia due to hanging. His death was ruled a suicide.

Police reports stated the man, who IndyStar is not naming, had been reported missing on Feb. 13.

The coroner's office determined the man died on Feb. 21, the same day he was found at Maplewood Elementary School. According to police records, officers responded to a report of a suicide at the school, located at 1643 Dunlap Ave., at about 7 a.m., which is 30 minutes before the first bell rang for the school day.

Wayne Township Metropolitan School District officials at the time said he was found in an area "not readily accessible to students."

Classes were held as usual.

