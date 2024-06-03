Coroner releases identity of victim in fatal I-74 accident in East Peoria

The 32-year-old Normal, Illinois, woman killed Friday in an accident on Interstate 74 was identified as Lauren Martin, the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday news release.

Martin was the operator and sole occupant of a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on I-74 near the Pinecrest Drive exit in East Peoria, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The vehicle crossed over the median for unknown reasons and collided with an eastbound semi. Authorities were alerted of the accident at 8:43 a.m. Friday, and Martin was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 a.m.

Background: Crash on I-74 leaves woman dead

The preliminary autopsy showed Martin died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

Dunlap crash: After teen's death in wreck, Peoria police exploring all possibilities, including lighting

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Victim named in fatal I-74 accident in East Peoria