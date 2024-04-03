Coroner releases identity of man killed in shooting involving Lexington police

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by Lexington police officers Tuesday.

Joseph Carrico, 47, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The coroner’s office said he was shot multiple times but did not say how many gunshot wounds specifically he suffered.

Carrico underwent a forensic autopsy on Tuesday in Frankfort, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. on the 200 block of Regency Point Path off Nicholasville Road. The Lexington Police Department previously said three officers were responding to a report of a disorder with a weapon and when they arrived they reported they saw Carrico armed with a gun.

Shots were fired but no details were released about who fired the shots. Lexington police said no officers were shot.

The Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the shooting, as is typical when law enforcement officers are involved in shootings. More information is expected to be released after facts are gathered and vital witnesses are interviewed.