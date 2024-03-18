Coroner’s office identifies driver killed after crash on I-74

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed following a crash on I-74 near the Montana Avenue Exit.

The coroner’s office says Ian Hollopeter, 22, died as a result of the crash.

Officers say they were called around 11:40 p.m. and discovered that a 22-year-old man was driving a 2023 Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lane on I-74 when he hit a 2020 Chevy Traverse traveling west.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

Officers say the driver of the Chevy and the one occupant were taken to UC Medical Center. The other occupant was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, police added.

Police say all of them are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Impairment and excessive speed are being investigated.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ian Hollopeter killed in crash on I-74 near Montana Avenue