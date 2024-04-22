Coroner names Rock Hill man killed by York County SWAT team during domestic violence call

A Rock Hill man killed by the York County SWAT team Sunday has been identified.

Richard Zonjic, 52, died at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after the shooting Sunday morning on Ellis Pond Drive, according to Sabrina Gast, York County coroner. The fatal shooting of a person by a York County deputy on SWAT is the second since March. It occurred outside the Rock Hill city limits in a residential neighborhood southwest of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Interstate 77.

The deputy who shot Zonjic hasn’t been publicly identified. The person has been placed on administrative leave as the State Law Enforcement Division investigates, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said Monday.

Deputies went to the home Sunday morning because of a domestic violence incident, the sheriff’s office said in a social media statement Sunday.

NOTICE: Deputies are on Ellis Pond Dr. Rock Hill for an officer involved shooting. The incident was reference to a domestic violence incident. All deputies are physically ok. SLED has been notified to investigate. More details to come. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dV2z9nA2zX — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 21, 2024

SLED is expected to release a statement on the shooting after the sheriff’s office asked state agents to conduct an outside investigation.

No other details have yet been released.

What happens after police shootings?

SLED investigates police shootings when requested by local law enforcement. York County prosecutors at the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office usually decide if the use of force was justified or violated any criminal laws.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said Monday he knew of the Sunday police shooting.

“I have received a briefing from SLED with regards to the incident on Ellis Pond Drive and am working to assist SLED in any manner they need to conduct their investigation,” Brackett said in a statement to The Herald.

SLED will submit its findings to the prosecutors after the investigation is complete. Reviews can take weeks or months, and often include body camera footage, dash cam footage, police statements, and other evidence. In some cases, state prosecutors from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office review police shootings instead of local prosecutors.

On March 3, a Clover man was killed by a deputy on SWAT after barricading himself in a car near York, SLED said after the March shooting. That case remains under investigation by SLED, York County prosecutors said Monday.

In November, Rock Hill Police Department officers shot a bank robbery suspect in the hand after he allegedly pointed a gun at police who were trying to take him into custody. The use of force by Rock Hill officers in that November non-fatal shooting was justified, prosecutors said.

Check back for updates on this story.