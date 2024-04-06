Coroner: Mom told police she, dad were smoking meth before daughter froze to death in Erie

As they investigate the case of a 2-year-old Erie girl who froze to death in late February, authorities are looking into what happened inside the toddler's apartment as much as they are tracking what occurred after she wandered outside and into the cold.

The girl's mother and father "were smoking methamphetamine" inside their apartment the evening their daughter got out, the mother told police, according to the newly filed coroner's report in the case.

The report states the father told police he "noticed the front door was open a crack and did not see if any of the children were outside."

A 2-year-old Erie girl, Zemina Smith, was found dead from hypothermia in a parking lot near a playground between East 16th and East 17th streets, in the 300 block, on Feb. 29. She had wandered outside of her apartment in an Erie Housing Authority complex, police said. Police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

The brief report, filed Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse, states that the girl, Zemina Smith, died of hypothermia. Dressed only in shorts and a T-shirt, Zemina succumbed to the elements as the temperature dropped below freezing and the wind chill dipped into the single digits.

Zemina was found dead around 7 a.m. Feb. 29 in a parking lot near a playground between East 16th Street and East 17th Street, in the 300 block, about a block east of her apartment in an Erie Housing Authority complex in the 200 block of East 17th Street. The playground is part of the complex.

The coroner's report indicates Zemina died in the early morning of Feb. 29. It states that video surveillance shows she left her apartment through the front door at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 28 and that her body was last seen to move on video at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 29. By that time, according to the video cited in the coroner's report, Zemina had collapsed in the parking lot near the playground.

The Erie police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the case to determine whether any charges will be filed.

On Wednesday, Deputy Police Chief Rick Lorah said "we are in talks with the District Attorney's Office" concerning the case. On Thursday, District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said "our office is reviewing the case."

On Thursday, remnants of police tape remain on a garbage can outside the back door of an Erie Housing Authority Apartment in the 200 block of East 17th Street. The night of Feb. 28, 2-year-old Zemina Smith left the apartment, wandered outside and died of hypothermia in the early morning of Feb. 29.

Hirz confirmed that her office is aware of the information in the coroner's report, but she declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

When asked if the Erie County Office of Children and Youth was involved with the other children that had been in the apartment, the spokesman for the administration of County Executive Brenton Davis responded with a statement.

"We are unable to offer any specific comment that would confirm or deny the existence of an active case with Erie County Office of Children and Youth," the statement said. "In general terms," the statement said, OCY "follows all federal, state and local regulations to provide for the safety, permanency and well-being of all Erie County children."

The executive director of the Erie Housing Authority, Mike Fraley, said he could not comment on the current occupancy status of the apartment where Zemina had been living with her family.

"It certainly was a tragedy and I know that other agencies are involved," Fraley said in an email.

Coroner: Death was accidental due to hypothermia

The coroner's report, by Deputy Coroner John Maloney, provides the most public details in the case, including information on what Zemina's parents said they knew about her disappearance from their apartment.

Death of a toddler: Exposure to frigid weather probed in death of 2-year-old Erie girl found outside her home

The Erie Times-News is not naming the parents because no one has been charged in the case. The parents could not be reached for comment. The Erie Times-News was unsuccessful in contacting them by phone or at the apartment.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said his office had investigated exposure to the elements as the cause of Zemina's death but was waiting on test results before making a final ruling, now contained in the coroner's report. The report lists the death as accidental as a result of hypothermia.

According to the latest statistics from the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the temperature in Erie Feb. 29 was 26 degrees from midnight until it dropped to a low of 25 degrees at about 7 a.m., when Zemina's body was found. The wind chill that morning was an estimated 8 degrees to 9 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Report says toddler fell several times before collapse

The coroner's report does not detail the precise route that Zemina took from her apartment to the parking lot near the playground, a landmark for children in the apartment complex.

Based on the layout of the complex, she could have gotten to the playground by walking on the sidewalk or by cutting through the backyards of the apartments.

However Zemina got to the parking lot of the playground, she struggled to stay on her feet as she tried to fight off the cold, according to the coroner's report. The report states that she suffered small abrasions to her face and forehead from a number of falls.

Citing the video surveillance, the report states that, after she left her apartment, Zemina "then walked to the park area where she fell face first five times in the parking lot." She then died.

