CORONER: Man killed outside of Phenix City restaurant and bar

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— WRBL has received word of a man shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jacob Sanes, 34, was shot and killed outside of Aces Grill & Bar on U.S. Hwy 80.

Sumbry said Sanes was pronounced dead at 3:15 Saturday morning. Sanes’ body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

WRBL confirmed with Capt. Skip Lassiter with the Phenix City Police Department that one person is in custody. The name and charges of the person in custody is expected to be released later Saturday.

