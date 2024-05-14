CORONER: Jamilla Smith’s cause of death revealed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has released the cause of death for Jamilla Smith.

Coroner Ables states that her cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities say Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Silver Bluff Road on Thursday, May 2.

This investigation began in December after Jamilla was reported missing.

Daniel Gabriel Harmon, Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr, and Clyde Hendley II were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Jamilla Smith Disappearance Investigation Timeline:

