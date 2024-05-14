CORONER: Jamilla Smith’s cause of death revealed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has released the cause of death for Jamilla Smith.
Coroner Ables states that her cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head.
Authorities say Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Silver Bluff Road on Thursday, May 2.
This investigation began in December after Jamilla was reported missing.
Daniel Gabriel Harmon, Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr, and Clyde Hendley II were arrested as a result of the investigation.
Jamilla Smith Disappearance Investigation Timeline:
12/06/23 – Family and friends speaking out as the search continues for Jamilla Smith
12/08/23 – Search continues for missing Aiken County mother; incident reports reveal pattern of domestic violence
12/09/23 – $5K reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Aiken County mother
12/18/23 – Family of missing woman Jamilla Smith wants SLED, FBI to take over case
12/23/23 – Missing Aiken County mom Jamilla Smith’s case now homicide
01/14/24 – New charges added to suspect in missing Aiken County mother’s case
01/29/24 – Family of Jamilla Smith pleads for free legal help in missing, homicide case
04/17/24 – 2nd suspect sought in Murder investigation of Jamilla Smith surrenders to investigators
04/18/24 – Mother of murdered Aiken Co. woman speaks out about latest developments in case
Third suspect arrested in connection with Jamilla Smith death
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.