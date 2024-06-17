Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash Saturday as 39-year-old woman

A 39-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a Saturday night motorcycle crash in St. Clair Township.

In a Monday news release, the Butler County coroner said Ashley Pennington, of Clarksville, Ohio, was killed Saturday while riding a motorcycle on North Third Street. She died of multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner's report reads.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash scene where they found a motorcycle with two people on the ground, according the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Pennington was dead by the time deputies arrived. A second person on the motorcycle was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Early investigation by the sheriff's office shows a deer had crossed in front of the motorcycle's path.

That was the first of three fatal crashes overnight Saturday in Butler County.

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Hanover Township.

Another driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday in Ross Township.

Early Monday, another motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Ohio 63 in Monroe in a fourth crash.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 39-year-old woman killed in St. Clair Township crash, coroner says