Coroner IDs man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting that also seriously injured woman

Apr. 22—A man who died in a Harrison Twp. shooting that also resulted in life-threatening injuries for a woman has been identified.

Donzie Arnette, 64, was pronounced dead early Monday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue.

They arrived to find a 55-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her stomach, according to the sheriff's office. The woman walked to a neighbor's house, where they called 911 for her.

Deputies then discovered a man, later identified as Arnette, who also had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were transported to a local hospital. The woman has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was related to a domestic incident. Arnette was reportedly dating the woman.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.